Brandon Ingram doubtful, Jonas Valanciunas will play vs. Portland

Just after shootaround was completed this morning, New Orleans updated its injury report, listing Brandon Ingram as doubtful due to right hamstring tightness. Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) is listed as available, after the center confirmed during shootaround that he will play Thursday against Portland (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM).

Also on the injury report, Jared Harper (G League two-way) is available. Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) are out.