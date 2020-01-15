Brandon Ingram, Derrick Favors upgraded to probable for Utah game Thursday

After both New Orleans starters had missed portions of the team’s recent three-game Eastern Conference road trip, forward Brandon Ingram and center Derrick Favors have been upgraded to probable on Wednesday’s Pelicans injury report, ahead of a Thursday home game against Utah. Favors has been dealing with a right hamstring strain since Friday’s win at New York, while Ingram sat out Monday in Detroit due to right knee soreness, the first game Ingram missed since mid-November. Coming off a 25-point, 14-rebound, three-block game against the Pistons, center Jahlil Okafor joins Ingram and Favors as listed as probable vs. Utah.

Meanwhile, JJ Redick is questionable for the Jazz game due to a left hamstring strain.

Jrue Holiday (left elbow tricep strain) and Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) continue to be listed as out, as are Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles).