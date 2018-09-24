Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: September 24, 2018

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he welcomes on Jim Eichenhofer to preview the Pelicans season and John DeShazier to recap the Saints Week 3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

15:35 - Daniel Sallerson, John DeShazier, and Jim Eichenhofer begin Pelicans talk

16:41 - Social media recap of the NBA off season

18:45 - Discussion about the addition of Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton

22:27 - Guard play during training camp and preseason lineups

27:00 - What to expect from AD this season