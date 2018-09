Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Cindy Robinson, Ashley Amoss, and Caroline Gonzalez as they discuss Dell Demps' press conference and the attitude going into the 2018-2019 season.

15:47 - Cindy intros Dell Demps

16:09 - Dell Demps opening statement

17:45 - Ashley covers her three takeaways from the press conference