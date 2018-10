Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he welcomes on Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer to preview the Pelicans five-game road trip beginning with the Denver Nuggets, as well as Saints senior writer John DeShazier to recap the Saints Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

17:22 - Start of Pelicans talk

18:40 - Things to like about the Pelicans offense so far

21:40 - Pelicans vs. Nuggets preview

23:56 - Preview of the five-game road trip