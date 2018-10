Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Cindy Robinson, Ashley Amoss, and Caroline Gonzalez as they sit down with WGNO's Karen Loftus to discuss the first Pelicans game and what to expect from tonight's home opener.

18:49 - Cindy intros the interview with Karen Loftus

21:19 - The attitude of Anthony Davis this year

28:27 - Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings home opener