Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: October 15, 2018

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he sits down with Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer and Will Guillory from 'The Athletic' to preview the Pelicans 2018-2019 season.

04:02 - Recap of the Pelicans preseason

08:08 - Discussion on the depth of the Pelicans

12:28 - Discussion on the personnel changes and expectations for 2018-2019

19:42 - Opinions on which team intrigues Jim and Will in the NBA

22:15 - New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets preview