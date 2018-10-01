Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: October 1, 2018

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he welcomes on Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer to review the Pelicans preseason loss to the Chicago Bulls and Saints senior writer John DeShazier to discuss the Saints win over the New York Giants.

19:51 - Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the Pelicans preseason game against the Bulls

22:23 - Jim Eichenhofer gives his analysis on Julius Randle so far

25:07 - Jim Eichenhofer gives his analysis on Jahlil Okafor