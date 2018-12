Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez as they sit down with New Orleans Pelicans beat writer for The Times-Picayune, Andrew Lopez, to discuss Tim Frazier at point guard and the Pelicans two game road trip against the Heat and Hornets.

18:51 - Beginning of Pelicans talk

19:20 - Tim Frazier in the starting lineup for Pelicans

24:30 - Julius Randle's consistency for the Pelicans

26:00 - Pelicans vs. Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets