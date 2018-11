Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he welcomes on Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer to recap the road trip and preview the Pelicans vs. Celtics home match up.

13:23 - Beginning of Pelicans talk

14:09 - Standouts from the Pelicans three-game road trip

18:47 - Julius Randle's consistency for the Pelicans

21:08 - Pelicans vs. Celtics

23:39 - Western Conference Standings