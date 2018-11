Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Cindy Robinson and Caroline Gonzalez as they welcome on Ashley Amoss live from New York to preview the Pelicans back-to-back against the Knicks and Wizards. Saints senior writer John DeShazier also recapped the Saints Thanksgiving day victory over the Atlanta Falcons and the road ahead for the Saints.

16:44 - Beginning of Pelicans talk

20:14 - Ashley Amoss recaps the Pelicans vs 76ers

22:55 - Preview of Pelicans vs. Knicks - Friday, Nov. 23 - 7 p.m. (CT) tip-off

26:32 - Preview of Pelicans vs. Wizards - Saturday, Nov. 24 - 6:30 p.m. (CT) tip-off