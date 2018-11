Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Sean Kelley as he sits down with former New Orleans Saints running back and current WWL Radio color analyst, Deuce McAllister, to discuss Saints vs. Eagles, current topics in the NFL, and the excitement of the New Orleans Pelicans.

19:30 - Beginning of Pelicans talk

21:25 - Deuce McAllister on his NBA fandom