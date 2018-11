Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Cindy Robinson, Ashley Amoss, and Caroline Gonzalez as they welcome on NBA Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas, to discuss Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, and the progress of the New Orleans Pelicans.

02:55 - Beginning of interview with Isiah Thomas

04:21 - Potential of Anthony Davis

06:39 - Are the Pelicans getting the attention they deserve?

07:35 - Jrue Holiday compared to other guards in the league

08:31 - What has been the biggest change in the NBA since his time playing?