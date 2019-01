Today's episode of the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he sits down with Jim Eichenhofer to recap the Pelicans recent road trip and preview the week ahead.



14:08 - Beginning of interview with Jim Eichenhofer.

17:40 - Impact of Elfrid Payton

20:35 - Preview of this game week against Grizzlies, Cavaliers, and Timberwolves

23:56 - Change of coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves