Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: January 25, 2019
Today's episode of the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez as they discuss the Pelicans road loss to the Thunder and look ahead to Saturday's home game against the Spurs.
- 15:52 - Beginning of Pelicans talk
- 19:10 - Cheick Diallo's performance against the Thunder
- 20:20 - The schedule for the Pelicans over the next month
- 21:48 - Pelicans vs. Spurs - Saturday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.