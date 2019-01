Today's episode of the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he sits down with TNT's Brian Anderson to discuss today's Pelicans vs. Grizzlies MLK Day game.



26:27 - Beginning of Pelicans talk

29:49 - Discussion on the Pelicans record so far

33:15 - Grizzlies 5-game losing streak

36:16 - NBA Topics - Rockets and Bucks