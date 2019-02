Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez as they sit down with Fox Sports' Erin Hartigan to discuss the trade deadline and remainder of the season for the Pelicans.



00:00 - Ashley recaps her Outside The Paint: Cheick Diallo video

09:03 - How roster additions and Anthony Davis returning to the lineup will affect the Pelicans

15:57 - Interview with Erin Hartigan