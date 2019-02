Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he sits down with Pelicans.com writer, Jim Eichenhofer, to discuss how the bench has stepped up for the Pelicans and to preview tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers.



16:24 - Beginning of interview with Jim Eichenhofer

18:12 - Pelicans performance over the last week

23:28 - Progress of Frank Jackson

25:52 - Pelicans vs. Pacers