Keith Pompey on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: February 25, 2019

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he welcomes on Sixers beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Keith Pompey. The two discuss the Sixers play due to the absence of Joel Embid, the adjustments of adding new players, and the team's standing in the Eastern Conference.



04:14 - Sixers play without Joel Embid (1-1)

08:24 - Production from Sixers bench since the trade

11:55 - Eastern Conference Standings and end of regular season playoff run