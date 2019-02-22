Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: February 22, 2019

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez as they sit down with Daniel Sallerson to talk the return of All-Star break, the return of Elfrid Payton, and tonight's match up against the Indiana Pacers.



24:44 - Beginning of Pelicans talk

26:28 - How reduced minutes for Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday will affect the team

29:24 - Jrue Holiday's leadership

31:40 - Pelicans vs. Pacers tonight