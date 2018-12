Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Sean Kelley as he welcomes Michael Wallace from Grizzlies.com as well as Kenny Albert from NFL on Fox.

13:25 - Beginning of Pelicans talk with Michael Wallace

14:03 - Rivalry brewing between New Orleans and Memphis?

14:54 - Jaren Jackson Jr. - the next Anthony Davis?

18:16 - Grizzlies add Joakim Noah

22:07 - Preview of Pelicans-Grizzlies on Friday night