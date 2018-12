Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he welcomes on Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the Pelicans loss to the Miami Heat and to preview the Pelicans three game road trip.



14:45 - Beginning of interview with Jim Eichenhofer

15:36 - Pelicans loss to the Miami Heat

19:45 - Previewing the three game road trip