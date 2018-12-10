Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: December 10, 2018

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he welcomes Jim Eichenhofer for a Pelicans-Celtics preview along with John DeShazier to recap the Saints win in Tampa Bay.

16:01 - Beginning of Pelicans talk

16:36 - Recap of Pelicans win over the Pistons on Sunday

18:02 - Davis' status vs. Boston and Jrue Holiday's improved performance over recent Pelicans stretch

19:49 - Julius Randle: Better as a starter or in a bench role?

22:21 - Opponent breakdown: Celtics

24:03 - Player matchup to watch + keys to a win