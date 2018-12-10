Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: December 10, 2018
Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he welcomes Jim Eichenhofer for a Pelicans-Celtics preview along with John DeShazier to recap the Saints win in Tampa Bay.
- 16:01 - Beginning of Pelicans talk
- 16:36 - Recap of Pelicans win over the Pistons on Sunday
- 18:02 - Davis' status vs. Boston and Jrue Holiday's improved performance over recent Pelicans stretch
- 19:49 - Julius Randle: Better as a starter or in a bench role?
- 22:21 - Opponent breakdown: Celtics
- 24:03 - Player matchup to watch + keys to a win