Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: December 10, 2018

Posted: Dec 10, 2018

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he welcomes Jim Eichenhofer for a Pelicans-Celtics preview along with John DeShazier to recap the Saints win in Tampa Bay.

  • 16:01 - Beginning of Pelicans talk
  • 16:36 - Recap of Pelicans win over the Pistons on Sunday
  • 18:02 - Davis' status vs. Boston and Jrue Holiday's improved performance over recent Pelicans stretch
  • 19:49 - Julius Randle: Better as a starter or in a bench role?
  • 22:21 - Opponent breakdown: Celtics
  • 24:03 - Player matchup to watch + keys to a win

