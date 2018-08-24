Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: August 24, 2018

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Cindy Robinson, Ashley Amoss, and Caroline Gonzalez as they discuss Ashley's visit to Jrue Holiday and Frank Jackson's Los Angeles workouts, and the recent five-part series on mental health in the NBA by ESPN's Jackie MacMullan.

10:58 - Ashley recaps her visit to Los Angeles where she spent time watching Jrue Holiday and Frank Jackson's off season workouts

14:35 - Caroline and Cindy introduce Jackie MacMullan's five-part series on Mental Health in the NBA

19:02 - Caroline shares what she took away from the third piece in the series: To medicate or not? The thorny mental health issue in the NBA

27:00 - Ashley shares her thoughts on: Yelled at, spit on and insulted: Inside the life of an NBA ref

28:54 - Cindy shares her perspective on: When making the NBA isn't a cure-all: Mental health and black athletes