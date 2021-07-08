Birmingham Beat: Latest G-League Updates 7-8-21
Get the latest news about Birmingham Basketball and updates about the Pelicans G-League affiliate with our collection of headlines:
New Orleans Pelicans bring professional basketball to BirminghamWinter brings a lot of things to Birmingham, but for the first time ever, an NBA team will bring Professional Basketball to the Magic City! Keep reading for all the details. Birmingham, Meet the New Orleans Pelicans. Read More »
Protective Stadium being prepared for its public debut in BirminghamThe new stadium is not the only construction activity transforming the BJCC complex. The expanded and renovated Legacy Arena will open in December. It’s already scheduled to host first and second round games in the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament in 2023 and games in the women’s NCAA Tournament in 2025. Legacy Arena will also be home to the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League professional basketball team. Read More »
Pelicans excited to launch new G League franchise in Birmingham this winterG League franchises serve multiple functions for their parent NBA clubs, but perhaps the most important is simple: Helping the big-league team win more games. The G League’s Executive of the Year in 2018-19 as a member of Brooklyn’s front office, Trajan Langdon witnessed first-hand how instrumental a developmental squad could be for the Nets, who reached the ’19 Eastern Conference playoffs with a 42-40 record. Read More »
