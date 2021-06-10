Birmingham Beat: Latest G-League Updates 6-10-21
Get the latest news about Birmingham Basketball and updates about the Pelicans G-League affiliate with our collection of weekly headlines:
BJCC Legacy Arena renovations on track to finish later this yearThe renovations and upgrades to BJCC Legacy Arena in downtown Birmingham are on track to be finished later this year. The renovations and expansion of the 44-year-old arena have already started to pay off. The New Orleans Pelicans franchise is moving its NBA G League team to Birmingham in 2022 and the NCAA men's basketball tournament is returning to the Magic City in 2023. Read More »
Touring Legacy Arena ahead of Pelicans G-League seasonThe New Orleans Pelicans G-League team will be coming to Birmingham this winter for the 2021-2022 season as Legacy Arena continues to get a $123 million facelift. David Lane, general manager of business operations for the Pelicans, toured the arena with CBS 42 Sports this week to show fans what to expect this winter. Read More »
Pelicans G League excited to call Legacy Arena homeProfessional basketball is coming to the Magic City in a few months. From a brand new team to a new arena, the New Orleans Pelicans G League team has a lot to look forward to in the Magic City come November. Read More »
Birmingham 'hungry' to see NBA G League at renovated BJCC Legacy ArenaBirmingham is gearing up to welcome the NBA G League to town as a multi-million dollar renovation project at BJCC Legacy Arena inches closer to completion. The New Orleans Pelicans' new G League franchise will soon call Legacy Arena home in the Magic City. Read More »
NBA to invite around 100 players for Combine, G League Elite CampNBA teams on Saturday reportedly submitted votes for the prospects they wish to see at the draft combine and G League Elite Camp, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. The NBA announced in March the combine will return to Chicago and take place June 21-27.Read More »
