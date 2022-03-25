Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Bill Schoening and Mike Trudell on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 25, 2022

Posted: Mar 25, 2022

Spurs radio announcer Bill Schoening and Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell join Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss this weekend's games against the Spurs and Lakers.



Audio Link

Willy Hernangomez on fans at Thursday's game, Larry Nance | Pelicans Practice 3-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following practice on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Willy Hernangomez on fans at Thursday's game, Larry Nance | Pelicans Practice 3-25-22
Willy Hernangomez on fans at Thursday's game, Larry Nance | Pelicans Practice 3-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following practice on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Mar 25, 2022  |  03:02
Willie Green on Trey Murphy III, upcoming games | Pelicans Practice 3-25-22
Willie Green on Trey Murphy III, upcoming games | Pelicans Practice 3-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on March 25, 2022.
Mar 25, 2022  |  06:31
CJ McCollum on Thursday's win, Jose Alvarado's play | Pelicans Practice 3-25-22
CJ McCollum on Thursday's win, Jose Alvarado's play | Pelicans Practice 3-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on March 25, 2022.
Mar 25, 2022  |  03:46
Dunk of the Night Highlights: Trey Murphy III
Dunk of the Night Highlights: Trey Murphy III

NBA Dunk of the Night: Trey Murphy III throws down the slam for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Chicago Bulls on March 24, 2022
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:00
Jose Alvarado on Devonte Graham, his defensive style | Pelicans vs. Bulls 3-24-22
Jose Alvarado on Devonte Graham, his defensive style | Pelicans vs. Bulls 3-24-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Chicago Bulls.
Mar 24, 2022  |  04:54
Larry Nance Jr. on Jose's night, his debut | Pelicans vs. Bulls 3-24-22
Larry Nance Jr. on Jose’s night, his debut | Pelicans vs. Bulls 3-24-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Chicago Bulls
Mar 24, 2022  |  06:13
Devonte' Graham on his big game, staying consistent | Pelicans vs. Bulls 3-24-22
Devonte' Graham on his big game, staying consistent | Pelicans vs. Bulls 3-24-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Chicago Bulls
Mar 24, 2022  |  05:02
Willie Green big win, fans' energy | Pelicans vs. Bulls 3-24-22
Willie Green big win, fans’ energy | Pelicans vs. Bulls 3-24-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Chicago Bulls
Mar 24, 2022  |  06:30
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 15 points vs. Chicago Bulls
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 15 points vs. Chicago Bulls

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 15 points vs. Chicago Bulls
Mar 24, 2022  |  01:50
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 25 points vs. Chicago Bulls
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 25 points vs. Chicago Bulls

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 25 points vs. Chicago Bulls
Mar 24, 2022  |  01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 30 points vs. Chicago Bulls
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 30 points vs. Chicago Bulls

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 30 points vs. Chicago Bulls
Mar 24, 2022  |  02:01
Larry Nance Jr throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls 3-24-22
Larry Nance Jr throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls 3-24-22

Larry Nance Jr throws it down

Larry Nance Jr throws it down
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:13
Larry Nance Jr. sends it back | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Larry Nance Jr. sends it back | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Larry Nance Jr. sends it back

Larry Nance Jr. sends it back
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:15
Trey Murphy III throws it down hard! | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Trey Murphy III throws it down hard! | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Trey Murphy III throws it down hard!

Trey Murphy III throws it down hard!
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:27
Willy Hernangomez throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Willy Hernangomez throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Willy Hernangomez throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes with the putback | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Jaxson Hayes with the putback | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Jaxson Hayes with the putback

Jaxson Hayes with the putback
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:21
Devonte' Graham drains the 3 from way downtown | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Devonte' Graham drains the 3 from way downtown | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Devonte' Graham drains the 3 from way downtown
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:14
Larry Nance Jr. gets his first basket as a New Orleans Pelican | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Larry Nance Jr. gets his first basket as a New Orleans Pelican | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Larry Nance Jr. gets his first basket as a New Orleans Pelican
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:09
CJ McCollum with the floater | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
CJ McCollum with the floater | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

CJ McCollum with the floater

CJ McCollum with the floater
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:12
Jaxson Hayes slams it in | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Jaxson Hayes slams it in | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Jaxson Hayes slams it in

Jaxson Hayes slams it in
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:09
Trey Murphy on Larry Nance, seeing his family in Charlotte | Pelicans Shootaround 3-24-22
Trey Murphy on Larry Nance, seeing his family in Charlotte | Pelicans Shootaround 3-24-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III speaks to the media following shootaround on March 24, 2022. The Pelicans take on the Chicago Bulls in the Smoothie King Center.
Mar 24, 2022  |  03:29
Willie Green gives updates on Zion Williamson and Larry Nance's injuries | Pelicans Practice 3/23/22
Willie Green gives updates on Zion Williamson and Larry Nance's injuries | Pelicans Practice 3/23/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Mar 23, 2022  |  04:31
Larry Nance on his return, swapping houses with Josh Hart | Pelicans Practice 3/23/22
Larry Nance on his return, swapping houses with Josh Hart | Pelicans Practice 3/23/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance speaks following practice on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Mar 23, 2022  |  05:52
24 Seconds with Willy Hernangomez presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
24 Seconds with Willy Hernangomez presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season

Sit down with Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez to find out how he spends his time off the court, his favorite hobbies, and more in this week's 24 Seconds presented by Tissot.
Mar 23, 2022  |  00:37
CJ McCollum on building leads, 4th quarter defense | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
CJ McCollum on building leads, 4th quarter defense | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:34
Naji Marshall on team's execution, Herb Jones ejection | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
Naji Marshall on team's execution, Herb Jones ejection | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:45
Willie Green on road trip, late game execution | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
Willie Green on road trip, late game execution | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  01:50
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 24 points, 18 rebounds vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 24 points, 18 rebounds vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up 24 points and 18 rebounds in the team's road loss against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:02
Highlights: CJ McCollum leads team with 27 points vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22
Highlights: CJ McCollum leads team with 27 points vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum led the team with 27 points in the team's road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:02
Jose Alvarado hits three in transition | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Jose Alvarado hits three in transition | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy pushes the pace and feeds Jose Alvarado for the transition three.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:20

