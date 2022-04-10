Behind the Numbers: Warriors at Pelicans (4/10/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Golden State and New Orleans (8:30 p.m. Central, TNT, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

24th, 9th: New Orleans bench rankings in scoring average among the 30 NBA teams prior to the All-Star break, then after the midseason hiatus. Pelicans reserves put up 30.9 points per game through the club’s first 59 games (23-36 record), but over the last 22 contests (13-9) since a Feb. 24 win in Phoenix, the group has increased that figure to 39.8. Playing nearly exclusively off the bench, center Willy Hernangomez leads a very balanced effort from Pelicans subs, averaging 9.4 points since the All-Star break, followed by rookie forward Trey Murphy III (8.0), forward Naji Marshall (7.9), forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (7.4 in eight games with New Orleans) and Jose Alvarado (7.3). In his 22 appearances during the second half of the season, Alvarado has registered a positive plus-minus 14 times (also posted a break-even +0 at Charlotte), symbolic of a bench that has helped turn games in New Orleans’ favor over the past seven weeks.

88.1: Jonas Valanciunas foul shooting percentage in home games this season. As the Pelicans prepare to play their final Smoothie King Center contest of the 2021-22 regular campaign, the center’s accuracy on free throws is among several individual examples of the team becoming increasingly comfortable on its home floor. Among all NBA players who made at least 100 free throws at home this season, Valanciunas’ 88.1 rate ranks ninth, trailing a contingent of decorated shooters including Stephen Curry (first at 92.2), Trae Young (91.6), Kevin Durant (91.0) and James Harden (88.3). By comparison, Valanciunas shot 74.6 in his 36 road appearances. Meanwhile, Murphy ranks tied for No. 11 among all players in home three-point percentage (minimum 30 made threes) at 43.7. Murphy shot 33.7 percent from deep in 33 away games. Lastly, Jaxson Hayes ranks seventh in home field goal percentage (66.7), often feeding off the Smoothie King Center crowd – or getting fans out of their seats – with athletic dunks. Hayes shot 58.8 percent in his 34 road appearances.

3, 4: Golden State’s potential Western Conference seeding outcomes after Sunday night. The Warriors will face either Utah or Denver in the first round, a matchup that could be determined by their outcome in the Crescent City. If Dallas (51-30) wins at home Sunday against San Antonio, Golden State (52-29) must beat New Orleans in order to remain in the No. 3 spot. The NBA again scheduled Game 82s to tip off simultaneously in groups that affect each other’s status, which is why there are 8:30 starts scheduled for Golden State at New Orleans, San Antonio at Dallas, LA Lakers at Denver and Utah at Portland. The evening tip-offs were also necessitated by Golden State, New Orleans and San Antonio playing back-to-backs.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

GOLDEN STATE (52-29, 3RD IN WEST)

Saturday win at San Antonio

Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Notes: This group is 1-0, becoming the 29th different starting lineup used by Steve Kerr this season. … Klay Thompson (rest) did not play in the six-point Saturday win over the Spurs, but is expected to play Sunday. Stephen Curry (foot) and James Wiseman (knee) are out. … If West seeding doesn’t change Sunday, Golden State will face No. 6 Denver in the first round of the playoffs.

NEW ORLEANS (36-45, 9TH IN WEST)

Saturday loss at Memphis

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 3-4, one of 22 different starting lineups used by Willie Green this season. … New Orleans is 29-26 when Brandon Ingram plays this season, but 7-19 when he does not, including 2-10 on the road. Ingram was listed as questionable Saturday but did not play a second straight game. By NBA rule, teams must submit their injury report prior to 1 p.m. on the second day of a back-to-back.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

KEEP BUILDING HOMECOURT EDGE

Homecourt advantage will never be more important than Wednesday, when San Antonio comes to the Crescent City to play an elimination game. New Orleans has gradually gained a greater edge at home over the course of the season, going 19-15 since an 0-6 start. In the last three home games Ingram has played, the Pelicans beat Sacramento by 30 points, Utah by 34, then rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit to hand the Lakers a very costly defeat in the play-in race.

RUNNING GAME

For the second time this weekend, New Orleans’ transition defense must be on high alert. Saturday’s opponent Memphis leads the NBA in fast-break scoring (17.7 ppg), while Golden State ranks seventh (13.9). This is a key factor on both ends of the floor, because New Orleans is actually sixth in the category (14.1).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

With New Orleans locked in as the No. 9 seed, it’s uncertain how the Pelicans will approach Sunday’s game from a rotation and minutes standpoint, but it’s possible the bench could see a major increase in workload. That may also be true for the bench of Golden State, which planned to alternate rest games for key players during this weekend back-to-back.