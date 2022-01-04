Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (1/4/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):

16.5, 6.0, 2.0, 2.0: New Orleans rookie Herbert Jones’ averages over the past four games in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals, respectively. The Alabama product has taken his performance to another level since Christmas, reaching double digits in point production for four consecutive games, the first time he’s done that in 2021-22. Jones also has an active streak of 15 games in which he’s blocked a shot, setting a New Orleans franchise record among rookies. Although Utah prevailed 115-104 over New Orleans last night, the Jazz starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley had high praise for Jones, with Mitchell saying, “Herb Jones I think is going to be in this league for a long time. You’ve got to give him his props. He’s made it tough for me every night we played them. He doesn’t talk much or say much, but goes out there and competes. He comes to work and does his thing.” Mitchell tallied 29 points Monday, but had a 6/21 shooting night vs. New Orleans the night after Thanksgiving, while often being guarded by Jones.

13, 17: Rank among the NBA’s scoring leaders this season for Phoenix guard Devin Booker (23.6) and New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram (22.5), respectively. In addition to top-20 scorer status, Booker and Ingram have a few other things in common career-wise, including making their first All-Star appearances for the Western Conference in recent years (Ingram in 2020, Booker in 2021). Some of their shooting statistics are eerily similar this season as well, with Booker at 44.9 percent from the field, compared to Ingram’s rate of 44.3. Booker has averaged 0.3 more made baskets than Ingram, while attempting 0.4 more shots from the field per game. Ingram did not play in New Orleans’ Nov. 2 loss at Phoenix, a game in which the Pelicans struggled offensively.

1-5: New Orleans record this season during the second game of back-to-backs. The Pelicans have fared poorly when they’ve played on consecutive nights, but they also haven’t had a scheduled back-to-back in 38 days, with the most recent being Nov. 26-27 at Utah. New Orleans has not played a back-to-back involving travel since Nov. 19-20, when it hosted the Clippers, then visited Indiana. The team’s only latter-game victory occurred Nov. 13, when Ingram returned from a seven-game injury absence and helped the Pelicans beat Memphis in the Smoothie King Center, after they dropped a hard-fought home matchup vs. Brooklyn the previous evening. Incidentally, Phoenix is 4-2 this season in back-to-backs, but Tuesday’s visit to the Crescent City is not one for the Suns, who are 18-3 when they have one day of rest between games (as is the case Tuesday).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

PHOENIX (28-8)

Sunday win at Charlotte

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Smith

Notes: This group is 1-1, losing at Boston on New Year’s Eve prior to a blowout win in Charlotte. … Like Utah, Phoenix has benefited from excellent lineup continuity this season, as well as a core that rolled over mostly intact from the previous campaign. The Suns have only used six different starting lineups in 2021-22, with its NBA Finals-qualifying group going 15-4 (Paul, Booker, Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton. … Crowder, Ayton, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader are all listed as out due to health and safety protocols for Phoenix. Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric are out due to knee injuries.

NEW ORLEANS (13-24)

Monday loss vs. Utah

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 7-4, together Monday for the first time since Dec. 21. Last night’s loss was the first defeat for New Orleans’ most common starting lineup since Dec. 12 at San Antonio. … Despite having multiple recent games with at least one starter unavailable, this five-man unit has still logged a team-high 208 minutes this season. Second on the list is 115 minutes from a combination that includes Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Garrett Temple, along with Graham, Hart and Valanciunas. … New Orleans is 8-15 vs. the West, 5-9 against the East.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

PERIMETER DEFENSE

Easier said than done, but New Orleans must try to prevent Phoenix’s elite backcourt of Paul and Booker from controlling the action, the way the duo did Nov. 2 in a Suns come-from-behind home victory over the Pelicans. Paul dished out 18 assists that night; the guards also combined for 32 points and 15 rebounds. Jones likely will see some duty on one or both Suns standouts.

NO SUNBLOCK

Phoenix’s second-ranked defense put the clamps down on New Orleans in the second half of the Nov. 2 meeting. The Pelicans must shoot far better Tuesday than they did in the previous meeting, when they finished at just 39.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on threes in Footprint Center. New Orleans has shot under 40.0 percent from the field only five times this season, all between Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

If Phoenix’s official Monday injury report holds, Valanciunas will not match up against Ayton for a second straight time this season. Filling in for Ayton as the starting center Nov. 2, McGee scored 18 points vs. New Orleans, but McGee is also listed as out ahead of Tuesday's game. Second-year big Jalen Smith has received the starting nod the past two games and has registered four straight double-digit scoring outings. Smith had been used very sparingly prior to Christmas, but could be on the floor often Tuesday, grappling with Valanciunas in the paint.