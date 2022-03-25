Behind the Numbers: Spurs at Pelicans (3/26/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between San Antonio and New Orleans (4 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

2: Seasons in New Orleans franchise history that the team has finished ahead of San Antonio in the standings (2007-08, 2017-18). While trying to reach this spring’s play-in tournament, the 2021-22 Pelicans have the relatively rare opportunity to place above the Southwest Division rival Spurs in the Western Conference, something that’s only previously been achieved by NOLA’s ’08 division champions (who incidentally were eliminated in Game 7 of the West semifinals by… San Antonio) and an ’18 squad that got red-hot in April. With New Orleans (31-42) currently in front of San Antonio (29-44) by two games, Saturday’s showdown carries the significance of more than “just one game,” considering that a Pelicans victory nearly seals the tiebreaking edge (more on that later), while a Spurs win would clinch the tiebreaker for the silver and black. Both teams only have eight games remaining after Saturday’s meeting, so a New Orleans victory would basically reduce its magic number to qualify for the play-in tourney down to *five. In terms of the tiebreaker, if the Pelicans win Saturday, it would even the season series with the Spurs at two apiece; the second step among two teams from the same division is division record. By defeating San Antonio on Saturday, New Orleans would improve to 7-8 in the division, meaning it can finish no worse than 7-9 (an April 9 game at Memphis wraps up the Pels’ Southwest slate). Meanwhile, a San Antonio loss Saturday would drop the Spurs to 4-9 in the division. The Spurs could then only go 7-9 (at best) in-division by sweeping one remaining game apiece vs. Houston, Memphis and Dallas, a very difficult task.

1,178: New Orleans points scored by rookies this season, ranking seventh in the NBA. The six teams ahead of the Pelicans in that stat all boast a 2021 lottery pick (Oklahoma City, Houston, Orlando, Indiana, Toronto, Detroit). No. 35 overall draft selection Herbert Jones tops Pelicans rookies with 674 points, while undrafted first-year guard Jose Alvarado and first-round pick Trey Murphy III have contributed 260 and 244 points, respectively. Not surprisingly considering the defensive skill and anticipation of Jones and Alvarado, New Orleans rookies are No. 1 in steals (187), placing just ahead of OKC (179) in that department despite logging roughly half of the minutes of Thunder first-year players. “Those guys are getting better and better,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Thursday of his newcomers. “It’s great to see. Especially from where we were, to where we are now. This is the vision we kind of have for our group.” Over the last 10 days, New Orleans rookies are fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.4 ppg) and second in assists (8.4 apg), demonstrating their increasing impact.

10: Pelicans rank among the 30 NBA teams this season in foul shooting percentage (78.9), a dramatic improvement from finishing just 29th last season with a rate of 72.9 (only rebuilding OKC was worse at 72.5). Improbably, after shooting only 60.4 percent during his four-year college career at Alabama, Jones enters this weekend leading New Orleans at 85.5 percent. Jones is one of four Pelicans to shoot over 80 percent at the charity stripe in over 100 attempts (Devonte’ Graham 84.2, Jonas Valanciunas 82.4, Brandon Ingram 81.6). New Orleans closed out its 17-point victory Thursday over Chicago by sinking 14 consecutive fourth-quarter free throws – during part of that stretch, the Pelicans chose Willy Hernangomez (76 percent) to shoot a pair resulting from technical fouls whistled against ejected Bulls reserve Tristan Thompson. New Orleans has made season-long improvements in an array of categories, but it has also been a better team at the foul line recently, shooting 84.9 percent since March 15, sixth in the NBA over the span.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

SAN ANTONIO (29-44, 11TH IN WEST)

Wednesday win at Portland

Dejounte Murray, Josh Primo, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

Notes: This group is 2-1, making its debut as a group in the March 18 home loss to New Orleans, followed by road wins over Golden State and Portland. … San Antonio has used 19 different starting lineups this season. … Following Saturday’s game in the Crescent City, San Antonio’s remaining schedule is all against the West, with a mixture of top-tier clubs (Memphis, Golden State), projected playoff or play-in qualifiers (Denver, Minnesota, Dallas), an April 1-3 home “baseball series” vs. Portland and Monday’s trip to Houston.

NEW ORLEANS (31-42, 9TH IN WEST)

Thursday win vs. Chicago

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 2-2. That’s part of a stretch in which New Orleans has won four of its last six games, making a slight improvement on its record this season when Brandon Ingram (hamstring) is sidelined. The Pelicans are now 6-17 when the 2020 All-Star does not play, but 25-25 when he does. … New Orleans must win Saturday to maintain its ninth-place status in the West. The Lakers (31-42) are off from games this weekend until their Sunday stop in the Smoothie King Center. That starts a difficult three-game road trip for Los Angeles that continues in Dallas and Utah.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DEFENSE THE DIFFERENCE

It doesn’t take a basketball genius to figure out what’s determined New Orleans’ success, or lack thereof, in three head-to-head matchups vs. San Antonio this season. The Spurs rolled to 112 and 124 points in December and February wins over the Pelicans, but were held to just 91 on March 18 and were routed by 33.

HAIR OUT, BALL OUT

One of the “pressing questions” after Thursday’s win over Chicago was whether or not Graham will keep his revamped hairstyle, after the fourth-year NBA guard poured in a season-best 30 points while sporting a new ’do. Regardless of what’s atop his noggin, the Pelicans benefit greatly when Graham is clicking from the perimeter, beating the likes of the Bulls, Bucks and Wolves when he’s tallied 20-plus points this season.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

There couldn’t be a bigger contrast in pro experience at shooting guard. Nine-year NBA veteran McCollum has 581 regular season and 57 playoff games under his belt, while San Antonio rookie Primo is 19 and was the league’s youngest player entering 2021-22. An Alabama product, Primo has averaged 5.2 points and 1.5 assists in 41 total games at this level (seven starts).