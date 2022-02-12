Behind the Numbers: Spurs at Pelicans (2/12/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between San Antonio and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

1.5: Games separating 10th-place New Orleans (22-33) and No. 12 San Antonio (21-35) in the Western Conference standings, with Portland (22-34) in between those squads on the ladder (the Trail Blazers host New York at 4 p.m., with a chance to move into a temporary/virtual tie with the Pelicans for the final play-in slot). The night after Christmas, San Antonio was 14-18 overall and held a three-game lead over New Orleans, but since Dec. 27, the Spurs have gone just 7-17 (tied with Brooklyn and Detroit for the NBA’s seventh-worst record in that span), while the Pelicans are 10-11. That near-.500 mark places New Orleans eighth in the West record-wise during the timeframe. San Antonio is in the midst of a crucial stretch, now 1-1 on its annual “Rodeo Trip,” which this year consists of eight consecutive road games, spanning the All-Star break. The Spurs picked up a quality win Friday by putting up 136 points at Atlanta. There are three games remaining in this San Antonio road stretch against top-tier opponents: Chicago, Miami and Memphis.

55.4: Jose Alvarado shooting percentage from the field over the last seven games, which ranks third on the Pelicans during that span (since Jan. 29). The only New Orleans players with higher recent rates are bigs Jaxson Hayes (77.8 percent) and Jonas Valanciunas (58.3), both of whom get a lion’s share of their baskets in the paint or at the rim. Over the same timeframe, rookie reserve guard/intrepid postgame reporter Alvarado leads New Orleans with a three-point percentage of 41.7, sinking multiple long balls in games vs. Boston, Detroit and Miami. Yes, he can shoot. Despite being a higher-usage player over the last two weeks, Alvarado’s assist-to-turnover ratio has remained excellent, with 20 dimes and six turnovers (3.3 ratio) in those seven games. For the season, Alvarado has 55 assists and 10 turnovers (5.5 ratio).

3: Games this season (out of his 37 appearances) in which CJ McCollum has shot 28.6 percent or worse from the field. The third such instance was Thursday in his New Orleans debut vs. Miami, when he was 6/21 from the field after getting minimal sleep following a cross-country flight the night before from Oregon. Further evidence of how much of an aberration that kind of shooting night is from the 30-year-old: He shot 28.6 percent or worse from the floor just four times all of last season, out of his 53 games played. In addition, since the start of the 2020-21 season, the nine-year NBA veteran has fired double-digit three-point attempts in 30 separate games, but only three times made two or fewer treys. He was 2/10 from the arc Thursday against the Heat.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

SAN ANTONIO (21-35, 12TH IN WEST)

Friday win at Atlanta

Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

Notes: This group is 1-1, having previously lost Jan. 14 vs. Cleveland. … Season-long starting shooting guard Derrick White was traded this week to Boston, opening up a spot for Vassell, a second-year pro who made his ninth start of 2021-22 in last night’s victory over the Hawks. … San Antonio has used 14 different starting lineups, with 14 different Spurs starting at least once. Murray, McDermott, Johnson and Poeltl have each made 40-plus starts.

NEW ORLEANS (22-33, 10TH IN WEST)

Thursday loss vs. Miami

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 0-1; McCollum made his New Orleans debut against the Heat. It was New Orleans’ 16th different starting lineup. Traded to Portland, shooting guard Josh Hart was one of five Pelicans to have started 40 or more games this season. … Of New Orleans’ 27 remaining games, 11 are against West teams currently in the play-in tournament race, including three vs. San Antonio, three against the Lakers and two apiece with Portland and Sacramento.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

REBOUNDING REVERSAL

As the NBA’s fourth-best rebounding team, it’s rare for New Orleans (51.5 percent of available rebounds) to be dominated on the backboards in any game, but San Antonio did so in its Dec. 12 victory over the Pelicans, holding a 55-42 edge. Murray’s triple-double in AT&T Center featured a dozen rebounds.

MAKE-OR-MISS LEAGUE

McCollum made reference to the NBA being a “make-or-miss league” after New Orleans shot 42 percent from the field and 27 percent on three-pointers in its Thursday loss to Miami. The first of those two numbers was a major drop-off from the previous week, when the Pelicans topped 50 percent in all three wins over Denver and Houston (twice). Those games account for three of the eight times this season New Orleans has made at least half of its attempts from the field (7-1 record).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

In a meeting of European centers, Valanciunas (Lithuania) faces Poeltl (Austria), primarily in the paint. Both bigs produced double-doubles in San Antonio’s Dec. 12 home win over New Orleans, with Valanciunas going for 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Poeltl netted 24 and 12. That’s Poeltl’s third-best scoring game of 2021-22. Among the six games he’s scored 20-plus points this season, all have come at home.