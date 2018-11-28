Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Wizards at Pelicans (11/28/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Washington and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

3: Combined total of Wizards and Pelicans guards in Wednesday’s matchup who rank in the NBA’s top 35 in scoring, led by Washington shooting guard Bradley Beal (No. 19 at 22.1 points per game). Wizards longtime backcourt partner John Wall is not far behind Beal in 21st, while New Orleans combo guard Jrue Holiday ranks No. 31 at 19.7 ppg. With Elfrid Payton sidelined, Holiday has moved over to point guard, while E’Twaun Moore has shifted from small forward to shooting guard in the Pelicans’ first unit; Moore is tied for 68th in the NBA in scoring with Montrezl Harrell and Trae Young at 15.8 ppg. While we’re on the subject, the Pelicans also have the league’s seventh-leading scorer (Anthony Davis) as well as its No. 32 (Nikola Mirotic) and No. 44 (Julius Randle) point producers, meaning New Orleans boasts four players in the top 50.

4-9: New Orleans record when it commits 15-plus turnovers in a game, compared to a 6-2 mark when the Pelicans finish with 14 or fewer turnovers. That area of the game has been oft-discussed recently as a significant problem for New Orleans, which is averaging 16.8 during an active four-game losing streak. The 22 turnovers by the Pelicans in Monday’s 124-107 home loss to Boston were tied for the most they’ve had in any game this season, equaling the number in a 116-111 defeat at Denver on Oct. 29. Even among the two times New Orleans has lost a game despite compiling less than 15 turnovers, one of those instances was Nov. 23 at New York, when the Pelicans coughed up costly ones in crunch time of what turned out to be a five-point loss.

28: Washington’s rank among the 30 NBA teams in three-point shooting percentage, at just 32.7. However, the Wizards enjoyed a slightly above average outing vs. the Pelicans in Saturday’s meeting, sinking 10 of 29 attempts from deep (34.5 percent). Otto Porter experienced a breakout game for Washington by going 3/4 on on treys, part of his season-best 29-point night. While the Wizards have generally struggled to make three-pointers in ’18-19, New Orleans has had problems defending that shot, ranking No. 27 in three-point percentage allowed (37.5). Incidentally, Washington is one of the three teams worse than NOLA defensively against three-point shots, allowing opponents to connect on 38.2 percent of attempts. In just this aspect of the game alone, the Wizards are being outscored by about six points per game, making 10.5 threes a night while allowing 12.4. Meanwhile, New Orleans ranks No. 15 in the NBA in three-point percentage (35.2).