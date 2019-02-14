Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Thunder at Pelicans (2/14/19)

A look at three key numbers related to Thursday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Oklahoma City and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM):

30: Combined points by Duke products Jahlil Okafor (18) and Frank Jackson (12) in New Orleans’ most recent meeting vs. Oklahoma City, on Jan. 24 in the Sooner State, part of a stretch during which Pelicans young players have gotten greater opportunities to contribute. The Thunder built a 98-82 lead through three quarters, but the pesky visitors provided a late scare by winning the fourth period 34-24, ultimately losing 122-116. Okafor was an excellent 9/12 from the field, while Jackson shot 6/13. The Jan. 24 matchup against the Thunder also marked the first time Kenrich Williams had played since Jan. 9 vs. Cleveland, as well as the first time the TCU product logged more than 15 minutes in any game as a pro. Williams had a quiet night in OKC (two points, four rebounds in 18 minutes), but two games later he pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds in a stunning New Orleans win at Houston. Williams has played at least 30 minutes in each of the past seven games.

89.0: Points per game New Orleans has averaged in its last two contests, setting a season low in scoring on both nights. After tallying 90 points at Memphis on Saturday, New Orleans mustered just 88 vs. Orlando on Tuesday. For the Pelicans to get back to how competitive they were prior to this two-game speed bump, they’ll need to ramp up their offensive effectiveness considerably. From Jan. 29 at Houston through Feb. 8 vs. Minnesota, New Orleans topped 120 points three times in a six-game span, while going 3-3. Even in their three losses, the Pelicans trailed Denver by a point with 1:30 remaining, had a chance to tie San Antonio with a three-pointer in the final seconds, then lost by two to Indiana. Not only have these last two games represented NOLA’s lowest point totals among its 58 games played this season, but they were also the club’s worst shooting games from the field, at 39.5 and 38.3 percent, respectively.

10: Consecutive games Russell Westbrook has registered a triple-double, an NBA record. The perennial All-Star will try to make it 11 in a row against New Orleans, after going for 21, 14 and 11 in a Monday home game vs. Portland (coincidentally, this 10-game streak also began in a home game vs. Portland, on Jan. 22). Westbrook hasn’t shot particularly well over this three-week stretch, reaching 50 percent from the field in just two of the 10 outings, but he’s done everything else well. As it turns out, his most impressive recent stat line was a 23-point, 17-rebound, 16-assist performance vs. New Orleans in a Jan. 24 home win for OKC.