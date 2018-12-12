Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Thunder at Pelicans (12/12/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Oklahoma City and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, ESPN, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

1, 4: NBA rankings in Oklahoma City defensive efficiency and New Orleans offensive efficiency, respectively. What happens when the Pelicans have the ball Wednesday should be a very compelling watch, with the challenge being to try to continue putting up prolific offensive statistics against an elite Thunder defense. Scoring is up around the NBA this season, but Oklahoma City is still frequently holding opponents to low numbers, including games of allowing just 80, 83, 83 and 86 points. By comparison, New Orleans has not held any foe this season under 90 points, with its best performances on the scoreboard being 98- and 99-point outputs during a November homestand vs. Chicago and Phoenix, respectively. The Pelicans are registering 112.7 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com, while the Thunder are giving up a league-low 101.6 points per 100 possessions.

10, 30: Strength of schedule for New Orleans and Oklahoma City among the 30 NBA teams, nearly two months into the regular season. In a league where teams in the same conference play virtually identical 82-game schedules, you wouldn’t necessarily think that strength of schedule would matter much in terms of affecting won-loss records, but the Thunder have played an extremely manageable slate, especially for a club in the Western Conference. Consider that among the six NBA teams with the lowest opponent winning percentage, OKC is the only West squad in that group (the others are Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Miami and Indiana). Although Oklahoma City is 17-8 overall and therefore has three more total victories than 14-15 New Orleans, the Pelicans actually have twice as many wins this season against opponents over .500. NOLA posted triumphs over Sacramento, the Clippers, Toronto, Denver, Dallas and Detroit; OKC has defeated the Clippers, Golden State and Detroit.

+17: Difference in total wins for New Orleans in the second halves of the previous five full seasons since being renamed “Pelicans,” when compared to the first halves. New Orleans has gone a combined 87-118 in the first 41 games of the past five NBA regular seasons, compared to 104-101 in the latter half of the same campaigns. The Pelicans have shown an uncanny ability to play better basketball later in the season (or worse in the early portion, depending on how you want to look at it). Starting with the 2013-14 year in chronological order, the Pelicans went from 16-25 to 18-23; 20-21 to 25-16 and reaching the playoffs in ’14-15; 14-27 to 16-25; 16-25 to 18-23; and 21-20 to 27-14, again qualifying for the postseason in ’17-18. Wednesday’s opponent, Oklahoma City, has done the opposite so far this season, off to an outstanding start, despite going 0-4 out of the gate. Since breaking through for their initial win Oct. 28 vs. Phoenix, the Thunder are 17-4, leading the NBA in defense and net rating (9.9, which is well ahead of No. 2 Boston at 7.7 during the same timeframe).