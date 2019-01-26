Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Spurs at Pelicans (1/26/19)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between San Antonio and New Orleans (5 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

95, 140: New Orleans scoring totals in its first two matchups vs. San Antonio this season, representing the Pelicans’ second-worst and second-best offensive outputs, respectively. New Orleans struggled mightily Nov. 3 in AT&T Center, starting with tallying just 17 points in the first quarter. The Pelicans made just six three-pointers on the Spurs’ home floor, their fourth-fewest treys in 2018-19, in a 109-95 defeat. Two-plus weeks later at home on Nov. 19, New Orleans erupted for 57.8 percent shooting from the field, its third-best rate of the season, in a 140-126 victory. Double-digit margins have been relatively rare for the Pelicans this season, who’ve won 13 games by 10 points or more, while losing just eight times by 10-plus points. The latter has only happened twice this season in the Smoothie King Center (Oct. 27 vs. Utah, Nov. 26 vs. Boston) and not at all over the past two months.

5-15: New Orleans record in games decided by six points or less. Statistically, the Pelicans are the 12th-best team in the NBA, with a positive net rating of 1.7 points, as well as the Western Conference’s seventh-best team in that category. One problem has been that New Orleans (22-27) has lost the vast majority of its recent close games, going 8-19 in what NBA.com defines as “clutch games,” which equates to a winning percentage of 29.6, the worst in the league. A telling comparison within the West standings is Houston (28-20) – currently the conference’s fifth seed – which has a 15-10 record in clutch games, but is 13-10 in non-clutch games. New Orleans is 14-8 in those. The Rockets, Clippers and Lakers are all behind the Pelicans in net rating, but ahead of NOLA in the standings. Incidentally, San Antonio is No. 11 in net rating (plus-2.1), one spot in front of the Pelicans.

19: Times over the last 20 games that Jrue Holiday has scored at least 18 points, an extended run of consistency that dates back to a Dec. 12 home win over Oklahoma City. Holiday has been outstanding in particular over the last five games, despite the Pelicans only winning one of those, reaching the 20-point mark each time, while shooting 53.3 percent from the field. Since Anthony Davis was sidelined by injury, starting with Monday’s win at Memphis, Holiday is averaging 24.0 points and shooting 32/59 from the floor (54.2 percent). For the season, the guard has 29 games of 20-plus points and has increased his efficiency as the campaign progressed, shooting 43.1 percent in October but now 52.1 percent in January.