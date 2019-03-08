Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Raptors at Pelicans (3/8/19)

A look at three key numbers related to Friday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Toronto and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

99.3: Percentage of New Orleans games Jrue Holiday has appeared in since the start of the 2017-18 regular season, a stretch of near-perfect attendance that will end over the next 7-10 days; after that timeframe, the guard will be evaluated for a lower abdominal strain. Holiday has played in 148 of a possible 149 regular season contests since the opening of last season, only missing a March game vs. Dallas last season due to sickness (incidentally, he played on both of the next two nights, in the team’s rare 3-0 back-to-back-back). Holiday is averaging career highs in scoring average (21.2) and rebounding average (5.0), while also approaching his highest rate in assists per game (7.7, just shy of the 8.0 he averaged in his fourth and final season with Philadelphia). He has started all 67 games for New Orleans in ’18-19; with him sidelined it likely will mean more minutes for backcourt teammates such as Frank Jackson (seven starts this season) and Ian Clark (45 games, averaging 13.0 minutes, all off the bench). It also could mean an even greater offensive load for Julius Randle, who is averaging a career-best 20.7 points.

43.2: Team-best three-point percentage for E’Twaun Moore, who like Holiday will be sidelined for the next 7-10 days before being re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff. Moore has suffered a recurrent left quad contusion, an injury that has hampered him in recent weeks and initially forced him to sit games in early January. Despite in-season injuries, Moore has been the most dangerous Pelicans perimeter threat and was in the midst of a very good recent stretch, connecting on seven of 10 three-point attempts over his last three games played (he sat out Saturday’s comeback win in Denver, due to it being the second game of a back-to-back). Moore is eighth in the NBA in three-point percentage, a list led by All-Star shootout champion Joe Harris (47.1) of Brooklyn and San Antonio forward Davis Bertans (46.5), the brother of incoming new Pelicans player Dairis Bertans. Also just ahead of Moore on the leader board are both Curry brothers, former Pelicans guard Buddy Hield, past Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and New Orleans native D.J. Augustin.

6, 8: Toronto ranking among the 30 NBA teams in offensive and defensive efficiency, respectively, making the Raptors one of only two squads in the league that are a top-eight unit at both ends of the floor (Milwaukee is the other, placing first in defense, third in offense). Although New Orleans will be without a couple of its top offensive weapons due to the Holiday and Moore injuries, it still could be an interesting matchup when the Pelicans have the ball, as the NBA’s eighth-best offense. New Orleans has had major problems in head-to-head meetings with Toronto in recent years, but will be attempting to sweep the Raptors in ’18-19, after posting an impressive 126-110 victory at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12. Coincidentally, Moore and Holiday were NOLA’s two top scorers in that game, registering 30 and 29 points, respectively. The Pelicans have not swept a season series from the Raptors since the ’14-15 campaign, and since the team’s rebrand and nickname change in ’13-14, NOLA is just 3-8 against Toronto.