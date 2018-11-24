Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Wizards (11/24/18)

WASHINGTON – A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at Capital One Arena between New Orleans and Washington (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

1: New Orleans rank among the 30 NBA teams in points in the paint (60.1 per game). The game is generally moving further away from the basket to the three-point line, but the Pelicans are the NBA’s most effective club at scoring from close range. Meanwhile, Washington ranks 15th in the league (47.0), more likely to accumulate paint points in transition than in halfcourt offense (Wizards are ninth in the NBA in fast-break points average, at 15.5, while the Pelicans are 15th, despite playing at a much faster pace than Washington). John Wall is one of the NBA’s most dangerous point guards in the open floor, using his elite speed, athleticism and excellent size for the position to race past defenders and get all the way to the hoop.

4, 5: Ranks for Washington and New Orleans, respectively, in free throw attempts per game. It’s already a later tip-off in our nation’s capital (8 p.m. Eastern), and fans may want to be prepared for a longer game between two clubs who spend considerable time at the charity stripe. The Wizards are averaging 27.9 attempts, slightly ahead of the Pelicans at 27.0. Individually, Wall (5.8 foul shots per game) and Bradley Beal (4.8) are the biggest concerns for the New Orleans defense; NOLA’s Anthony Davis is No. 3 in the league at 9.4 in that category. Julius Randle carries the same average as Wall in getting to the line. Incidentally, Philadelphia is No. 1 in this stat (29.3 FTA per game). Davis is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game due to a right hip strain.

26, 29: New Orleans and Washington rankings in defensive efficiency, respectively. If there is one area both squads can pinpoint in terms of why the Pelicans have not yet duplicated their outstanding second half of ’17-18 – or why the Wizards are among the NBA’s most underachieving clubs – it’s the defensive end. The Pelicans allowed the Knicks to score 114 points Friday, but more problematic than the final tally was New York’s effectiveness when the outcome was in the balance in the fourth quarter, when they repeatedly drove to the basket. Meanwhile, Washington is the worst defensive rebounding team in the NBA on a percentage basis, grabbing just 68.5 percent of available boards. That could be an issue vs. New Orleans, which ranks third in offensive rebounds per game (12.6), trailing only Oklahoma City and Andre Drummond-led Detroit.