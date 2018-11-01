Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Trail Blazers (11/1/18)

PORTLAND – A look at three key numbers related to Thursday’s game at Moda Center between New Orleans and Portland (9:30 p.m. Central, TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM):

4, 5: NBA ranks in offensive efficiency for New Orleans (114.3 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com) and Portland (113.9), respectively. The Western Conference’s top early-season offenses other than Golden State (ranked No. 1 in the 30-team league at 120.3) have consistently put up prolific numbers on the scoreboard, with the Pelicans tallying at least 111 points in all seven of their games. The minimum score for the Trail Blazers has been 103, but that was a road win at Indiana; they also posted 104 at Houston in their most recent game Tuesday and prevailed handily. New Orleans is 4-1 when it scores 115-plus points, but 0-2 when it does not.

12, 13: Much like the two teams’ performance in overall offense, their results from three-point range have been nearly a carbon copy through the first two-plus weeks of the regular season. Portland is No. 12 in the NBA in three-point percentage (37.4), while New Orleans is a smidge below in 13th at 37.2. One slight difference between the squads is that the Trail Blazers are more reliant on three-point attempts, with 34.2 percent of their shots from the field coming beyond the arc; the Pelicans’ rate is 30.0. Still, both clubs rank in the bottom half of the NBA in firing treys: Portland and New Orleans are 19th and 25th in that category. With attacking guards like Elfrid Payton and Jrue Holiday, as well as bigs who can score in the paint such as Anthony Davis and Julius Randle, the Pelicans figure to get to the rim more than many NBA teams in ’18-19.

16, 29: Davis and Damian Lillard are the All-Star headliners for New Orleans and Portland, but the Pelicans and Trail Blazers have also benefited early in 2018-19 from the play of scoring sidekicks Nikola Mirotic (16th in NBA in individual scoring at 23.1 ppg) and C.J. McCollum (No. 29 at 19.3). Mirotic continued his excellent start to ’18-19 on Wednesday by pouring in 26 points on 15 shots at Golden State, including going a perfect 8/8 on two-point attempts. Through seven games, Mirotic has launched the 15th-most three-pointers of any player, going 20/51 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, McCollum has been a consistent factor for Portland, tallying at least 17 points in all but one of seven games. The Trail Blazers are 3-0 (wins over San Antonio, Orlando, Lakers) when he scores at least 20 points.