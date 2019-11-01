Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Thunder (11/2/19)

OKLAHOMA CITY – A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at Chesapeake Energy Arena between New Orleans and Oklahoma City (4 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM). All statistics are via NBA.com and through Thursday's games:

30.6: New Orleans assist average through five games, an excellent number with the Pelicans generally setting a goal to have 30 assists in as many games as possible. Oklahoma City is only averaging 18.0, which is partly a function of its slower pace (No. 15 in the NBA) and less efficient offense, but also due to the Thunder not sharing the ball as much by comparison to other teams. As measured by the percentage of baskets that are assisted, New Orleans ranks second in the league (68.6 percent of hoops), while Oklahoma City is 29th (49.2 percent). Phoenix is No. 1 in that category and the only club ahead of NOLA, while Portland is last (the Trail Blazers are perennially near the bottom in this stat, partly because Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum score often on pull-ups and drives). Individually, Dennis Schroder leads OKC at 4.4 apg, while New Orleans actually has four players averaging four-plus assists (Lonzo Ball 7.8, Jrue Holiday 7.0, Brandon Ingram 5.0, Nickeil Alexander-Walker 4.0).

14, 21: Net rating among the 30 NBA teams for Oklahoma City and New Orleans, respectively. Although the Thunder and Pelicans enter this weekend head-to-head matchup sporting identical 1-4 records, they have been measurably more competitive than that statistically. Despite only having one win (a rout over Golden State), Oklahoma City has actually outscored its opponents for the season, dropping three games by five, four and three points vs. Utah, Houston and Portland, with the first two instances occurring in tough venues on the road. Meanwhile, New Orleans began its 82-game slate with losses by eight (in overtime), seven and three to Toronto, Dallas and Houston. Not only have the Thunder and Pelicans suffered a few tough-luck defeats over the first 10 days of the regular season, but their schedules have also been relatively challenging – three of New Orleans’ five opponents have just one loss (Toronto, Dallas, Houston), while the same is true for two of OKC’s opponents (Utah, Houston).

5, 28: New Orleans top-five offensive efficiency ranking and bottom-three defensive efficiency ranking, respectively. Through the very early portion of the 2019-20 schedule, the Pelicans have been very good at producing points, but very poor at preventing them – almost literally the exact opposite of the Thunder, who are fifth in defense but No. 27 in offense. As a result, it could be interesting Saturday to see what kind of offensive game it turns out to be, because New Orleans has often played in the 120s so far (averaging 121.2 ppg, allowing 124.0), while OKC is generally playing in the low 100s (averaging 102.2, allowing 101.4). The only four NBA teams that have been better offensively than the Pelicans are the Rockets, Wizards, Clippers and Mavericks, with the first two of those clubs playing to a 159-158 regulation final in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Defensively, only the Jazz, 76ers, Magic and Lakers have fared better than the Thunder. The Lakers and Utah played a 95-86 game on Oct. 25.