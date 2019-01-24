Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Thunder (1/24/19)

A look at three key numbers related to Thursday’s game at Chesapeake Energy Arena between New Orleans and Oklahoma City (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

58.4: Combined points per game missing from New Orleans’ rotation, with Anthony Davis (29.3), Nikola Mirotic (16.7) and E’Twaun Moore (12.4) all sidelined for tonight's Western Conference matchup in Oklahoma City. Davis is out with a left index finger sprain, while Mirotic had to leave Wednesday’s home loss vs. Detroit due to a right calf strain. Moore logged 23 minutes against the Pistons, but Alvin Gentry told the media prior to Wednesday’s game that Moore likely would be rested at OKC, in the second game of a back-to-back. Moore has dealt with periodic injuries throughout the ’18-19 campaign, missing three December games, as well as the Jan. 7-9 homestand vs. Memphis and Cleveland. New Orleans is 2-5 when Davis does not play and is starting a very challenging stretch of schedule Thursday that continues Saturday vs. San Antonio and next week at Houston, vs. Denver and at San Antonio.

4, 6, 5, 14, 7: Final margin on the scoreboard (in reverse chronological order) of every New Orleans-Oklahoma City meeting since the start of the 2017-18 regular season. The Pelicans and Thunder have shown an uncanny knack for playing in tight games in recent years, including perhaps the most memorable matchup in series history from New Orleans’ perspective, a Feb. 6, 2015, game that was won on an off-balance three-pointer by Davis. That basket essentially ended up being the difference in the Pelicans edging the Thunder for the Western Conference’s No. 8 seed, after the clubs finished with identical records. During this season’s Dec. 12 encounter in the Smoothie King Center, Thunder reserve guard Alex Abrines had a chance to give OKC the lead with a three-pointer in the final 10 seconds, but misfired. Solomon Hill sealed the 118-114 victory for NOLA by sinking two free throws.

2, 6: Ranking among the 30 NBA teams in offensive rebounding percentage for Oklahoma City and New Orleans, respectively. If there is one category where both the Thunder and Pelicans have excelled this season, it’s the two teams’ work on the boards, paced by several elite rebounders. Davis is fourth in the NBA in rebounding average (13.3), while Russell Westbrook is No. 13 (10.6), joining Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons as the only guards in the top 20. Thunder center Steven Adams and Pelicans center/forward Julius Randle also appear among the best 20 rebounders in the league. Mirotic has not played in enough games to officially qualify among the NBA leaders, but is tied with LeBron James for 30th, averaging 8.3 rebounds.