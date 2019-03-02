Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Nuggets (3/2/19)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at Pepsi Center between New Orleans and Denver (8 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

3: Rank among all NBA players in Player Impact Estimate since the All-Star break for New Orleans reserve forward/center Cheick Diallo (23.3), trailing only Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns (27.0) and Memphis’ Joakim Noah (24.7). Based on minimums of at least three games played and 18 minutes per contest, Diallo has made the third-biggest impact in the league since Feb. 21, largely based on his sky-high efficiency on offense and prolific rebounding in the minutes he’s been on the court. Over his five post-break games, the third-year pro has shot 27/34 from the field (79.4 percent), as well as 10/12 from the foul line (83.3 percent). Diallo has grabbed 47 rebounds in just 98 minutes of action, which equals 17.3 boards per 36 minutes.

1, 2: Ranks among the 30 NBA teams for Denver and New Orleans, respectively, in how much better they defend in the second half of games, in comparison to the first half. Via NBC Sports California, entering Friday’s games the Nuggets had a defensive rating of 7.7 points per 100 possessions better than what they allow in the first half, while the Pelicans were 7.3 points better defensively after intermission. Whether it’s halftime adjustments, an increase in intensity or some other factor, New Orleans has been consistently more effective in the second half, a trend that continued Friday at Phoenix, when the Pelicans turned a one-point halftime deficit into a relatively comfortable 14-point victory. New Orleans has the NBA’s seventh-best average scoring margin in second halves (plus 2.5), but the seventh-worst average scoring margin prior to intermission (minus 1.7). Denver is the NBA’s 10th-best first-half squad (plus 1.9) and its third-best second-half team (plus 3.2).

7: Nuggets players averaging double-digit scoring this season, a group that includes five players who’ve appeared in at least 50 games (Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap, Malik Beasley, Monte Morris). One major reason Denver is on pace for one of the best campaigns in franchise history is the Nuggets’ ability to rely on numerous weapons. The Western Conference’s second-place club has dealt with key injuries to Millsap, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap, but is so deep that it enters Saturday’s games just a half game behind first-place Golden State (43-19), which has a tough game at Philadelphia this evening. Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas adds another dangerous offensive threat; he has averaged 9.8 points in five games since making his season debut after a hip injury.