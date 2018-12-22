Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Kings (12/23/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Golden1 Center between New Orleans and Sacramento (5 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

+0.7: New Orleans net rating this season, which measures the amount of points a team scores per 100 possessions, compared to how many points it allows per 100 possessions. By this advanced statistical analysis, the Pelicans are an above-average team, with an offensive rating of 111.8 and a defensive rating of 111.1. Unfortunately for New Orleans, a 15-18 overall record is a byproduct partly of losing numerous close contests, including going 5-11 in clutch games, as measured by NBA.com. That winning percentage of 31.3 in the clutch is the league’s worst rate. Meanwhile, Sacramento has the opposite 2018-19 season storyline, featuring a negative net rating of 1.3 (offense 109.3, defense 110.6), but an above-500 overall record of 17-15. In clutch games, the Kings have the league’s top winning percentage (75.0), going 12-4. The biggest discrepancy between these two squads during crucial moments of the fourth quarter has been at the offensive end, with Sacramento ranking seventh (113.5 points per 100 possessions) and New Orleans last (84.4).

2, 4: Sacramento and New Orleans ranking among the NBA’s 30 teams in pace, respectively. Fans who watch or attend Sunday’s game may not want to look down at their phones while the ball is in play, because they’ll probably miss something. The Kings are playing at the league’s second-fastest pace, averaging 105.17 possessions per 48 minutes, behind only Atlanta (106.50). In third place is the Lakers (103.97), followed by the Pelicans (103.85). New Orleans actually plays slightly faster on the road (104.09) than it does in the Smoothie King Center (103.59), ranking third in the NBA in pace in away games, but sixth at home. In the only previous meeting this season between these two Western Conference members on Oct. 22, New Orleans prevailed 149-129, shooting 59 percent from the field, including going 16/31 from three-point range. Sacramento dropped to 0-2, despite five different Kings scoring at least 17 points, topped by 20 from center Willie Cauley-Stein.

33-49: Sacramento’s best regular season record of this decade, a mark in serious jeopardy of being surpassed this season, based on a surprising 17-15 start by the Kings. That 33-win campaign of 2015-16 was the only time Sacramento has not lost 50-plus games in an 82-game schedule since ’07-08, when it posted a 38-44 record. Entering Sunday’s head-to-head matchup in Northern California, the Kings (17-15) are 2.5 games ahead of the Pelicans (15-18) in the standings, after New Orleans finished 21 games in front of Sacramento last season, as well as six spots ahead in the West pecking order. The Pelicans were a No. 6 seed, while the Kings placed ahead of only Dallas, Memphis and Phoenix.