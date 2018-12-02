Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Hornets (12/2/18)

CHARLOTTE – A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Spectrum Center between New Orleans and Charlotte (4 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

1, 3: NBA rankings for Charlotte in turnover percentage and New Orleans in rebounding percentage, respectively. In the first matchup of the season between these interconference foes, taking care of the ball and rebounding differential could be major factors, because one team or the other holds a major advantage in each category. While the Hornets have been No. 1 in the league in reducing turnovers (only 12.3 percent of their possessions end in a turnover), the Pelicans rank 18th in that statistic and have frequently made too many mistakes on offense since starting point guard Elfrid Payton was sidelined by injuries. Meanwhile, New Orleans has been a significantly better rebounding team than Charlotte, currently third in boards by collecting 52.6 percent of all available caroms, trailing only Denver and Milwaukee. The Hornets are just 20th in rebounding percentage (49.7). Only one team in the bottom 10 of that statistic has a winning record, Memphis at 13-8.

12, 10: Individual ranking among all NBA players over the past two seasons for E’Twaun Moore in three-point percentage. Moore – who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a calf injury – finished 12th in 2017-18 by connecting on 42.5 percent of his three-point attempts. This season he has moved into the top 10 with a rate of 45.0 from distance (incidentally, with Kyle Korver’s recent trade from Cleveland to Utah, eight of the top 10 three-point shooters are Western Conference players). Moore’s presence in the lineup has been crucial for the Pelicans this season, particularly due to his ability to start at either shooting guard (with Jrue Holiday starting at the point) or small forward (which has been the case with Tim Frazier starting the past two games). In addition, Moore is one of the few New Orleans players who’ve been better on the road than at home, including shooting 50 percent on three-pointers in away games (23/46). Moore is also averaging five-plus more points on the road (17.8) than at home (12.2). Entering a road/home back-to-back vs. Charlotte and the Clippers, the Pelicans are just 2-10 on the road, but 9-2 at home.

3-6, 3-8: New Orleans and Charlotte records, respectively, in what NBA.com defines as “clutch games” – when the score is within five points or less in the final five minutes of regulation (or overtime). Those are two of the three worst records in the league in that category, with Cleveland at 1-6 being the only club with fewer victories than the Pelicans and Hornets. Aside from a five-point victory over New York on Nov. 16, the Pelicans have not won a game by five points or less since their 4-0 start to the regular season in October. The discrepancy between New Orleans’ offensive efficiency in general compared to the final minutes of close games has been significant – the Pelicans are at just 94.5 in “clutch situations,” which ranks No. 26, but they are fifth overall (112.4) among the 30 teams, trailing only Milwaukee, Toronto, Golden State and the Clippers. In other words, they’ve been the fifth-worst offensive team in the clutch, but the fifth-best team when factoring in every minute of all 23 games they’ve played.