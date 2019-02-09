Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Grizzlies (2/9/19)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at FedEx Forum between New Orleans and Memphis (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

16: New Orleans rank in defensive efficiency over the past two weeks of the NBA regular season, allowing 111.3 points per 100 possessions (via NBA.com). Although the Pelicans have still been in the middle of the pack of the league on defense since Jan. 28, that still marks a noteworthy improvement compared to their 50 games prior to that date. From the season opener through Jan. 27, New Orleans ranked 26th among the 30 teams in defense. Going forward, the defensive end will likely be key to making a jump in consistency and in the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans placed 14th in defense last season en route to their first playoff-series victory in a decade, but more often than not, they’ve been a bottom-tier squad in that category this decade. New Orleans was No. 26 in 2015-16, No. 23 in 2014-15 – despite reaching the postseason as a No. 8 seed – and No. 27 in 2013-14.

5: Consecutive games in which Pelicans rookie Kenrich Williams has connected on at least two three-pointers, a stretch in which he’s shot 15/33 from the arc, or 45.5 percent. The TCU product has been exceptional in a range of areas recently – some of which aren’t reflected on the score sheet – but his perimeter accuracy is among the most impressive. While playing sporadically for New Orleans over the team’s first 40-plus games, Williams shot 1/7 on three-pointers, making his only trey during mop-up time of a 13-point loss at Portland on Nov. 1. His next make from deep didn’t occur until Jan. 30 vs. Denver, but he’s been on a roll since. During Friday’s 122-117 home victory over Minnesota, Williams went 4/5 in the second half, sparking New Orleans to a comeback against the Timberwolves. The 24-year-old has been so productive lately that on a per-minute basis, he’s now New Orleans’ fifth-best rebounder (8.3) and fourth-best shot-blocker (0.9).

584, 326: Career points and rebounds, respectively, for longtime and former Memphis center Marc Gasol against New Orleans. The 7-footer and Grind City favorite was a thorn in the Pelicans’ sides for many years, but was traded this week to Eastern Conference contender Toronto, meaning New Orleans will face Gasol much less frequently. Since Gasol debuted in the NBA back in ’08-09, he played against the Hornets/Pelicans a total of 40 times; Memphis held a 22-21 edge over the course of Gasol’s career, with him being sidelined in three matchups. Fittingly, franchise cornerstone Mike Conley has scored almost the same number of career points vs. NOLA (575), along with handing out 197 assists. On the current ’18-19 roster, Conley and rookie Jaren Jackson (13.9 ppg) are the only Grizzlies averaging double-digit scoring.