Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Celtics (12/10/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Monday’s game at TD Garden between New Orleans and Boston (6:30 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

1: Boston’s ranking among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency, net rating, assist-to-turnover ratio, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage since Nov. 26, the date the Celtics defeated the Pelicans 124-107, launching an active five-game winning streak. After a shaky 10-10 start to the regular season, everything has been clicking lately for Boston, which reached the Eastern Conference finals last spring despite Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward being sidelined by injury. Certainly, some of the opposition during the Celtics’ hot streak has been weak – including three of the Eastern Conference’s four worst teams record-wise – but the Brad Stevens-coached club has shown signs of breaking out of some early-season frustration. Incidentally, during the same timeframe, New Orleans has gone 4-4, tied for the most games played over the past 14 days (San Antonio and Cleveland have also played eight times). The Celtics are also the highest-scoring team (126.2 ppg) since Nov. 26, while the Pelicans are third (116.1).

45: Anthony Davis points in his most recent visit to Boston’s TD Garden, highlighting a 116-113 overtime victory for New Orleans last season. Davis’ status for Monday’s game is uncertain, after he sustained a hip injury Sunday in Detroit, struck in that area by a knee from a driving Blake Griffin during the first quarter. In ’16-17, Davis piled up 36 points and 16 rebounds on the Celtics’ home floor, and had 34 points during the ’14-15 campaign (he sat out in Boston the season in between due to injury). Add it up, and Davis has averaged 38.3 points in his last three visits to Beantown.

15-14: New Orleans’ best record through 29 games in any of the previous seven seasons. Incredibly, with a win Monday in Massachusetts, the Pelicans would match their best mark at this point in any season after ’10-11, when the then-Hornets were 17-12. Even in New Orleans’ recent playoff campaigns, the Pelicans started exactly 15-14 both times, requiring red-hot closes to the regular season in order to qualify for the postseason. With the Western Conference as deep as it’s ever been in ’18-19, it may be more imperative this time that New Orleans not wait until midseason or after the All-Star break to start playing more consistent basketball. The next few weeks are very challenging schedule-wise, with seven of the next eight Pelicans games against teams currently sporting winning records.