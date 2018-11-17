Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Nuggets at Pelicans (11/17/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Denver and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

11: Teams in the Western Conference that have at least a .500 record through the first month of the regular season, with Denver (10-5) and New Orleans (8-7) currently second and eighth, respectively, but separated by only two games. The race to qualify for the postseason in the West figured to be exceedingly competitive, but with clubs like Memphis (9-5), the Clippers (9-5) and Sacramento (8-7) all surpassing expectations so far, it’s even more packed than projected. Among the top eight teams in the current conference standings, four of them were lottery teams in ’17-18, including clubs in the No. 2, 4, 5 and 7 slots. Denver holds a 1-0 head-to-head advantage over New Orleans, a season series that could come into play later in the season in tiebreaking scenarios. Following Saturday’s meeting in the Smoothie King Center, there are two more Pelicans-Nuggets matchups, including Jan. 30 in New Orleans and March 2 in Denver.

6, 7: NBA rankings in offensive efficiency for Denver and New Orleans, respectively. There are several uncanny resemblances in the statistical profiles of the Nuggets and Pelicans, such as that only 0.1 separates them in this category. Denver averages 111.7 points per 100 possessions, while New Orleans is at 111.6. The squads are also seventh and ninth in assist percentage (61.1 percent of Denver baskets are assisted; 61.0 percent of New Orleans hoops emanate from an assist). The Pelicans are two-tenths of a percent better than the Nuggets in assist-to-turnover ratio, while both teams are in the top four among the 30 clubs in rebounding percentage (Denver grabs 54.3 percent of available rebounds; New Orleans is at 52.4).

2, 11: Ranking among all NBA players in assist average for New Orleans’ Jrue Holiday and Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who dish out 9.3 and 6.9 per game, respectively. Holiday and Jokic are near the top of the league in assists, even though Holiday was not expected to play point guard this season – he’s shifted into the role due to injuries to Elfrid Payton – while Jokic is a center. The vast majority of the top 10 consists of point guards such as Kyle Lowry, John Wall, Trae Young and Ben Simmons, but Holiday already has a pair of 14-assist games (at Oklahoma City, at Toronto). Jokic handed out a season-best 16 assists vs. Utah on Nov. 3 and the Nuggets often start their offense by getting the ball to him in the mid-post or on the wing.