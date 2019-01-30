Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Nuggets at Pelicans (1/30/19)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Denver and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

15: Total rebounds this season for New Orleans rookie Kenrich Williams prior to him grabbing 16 in a single game Tuesday, during a 121-116 road win for the Pelicans in Houston. Williams, a Texas native who was born in Waco and played college basketball at TCU, packed a ton of production into his 30 minutes of action, also scoring eight points on 4/7 shooting. Described by Jrue Holiday last night as a “rebounding machine,” Williams epitomized a New Orleans win in which several players flourished in bigger roles, as a handful of more well-known teammates were sidelined by injuries. That will again be the case Wednesday vs. Denver. Holiday is expected to be the only Pelican in the starting lineup tonight who also was part of it during Denver’s Nov. 17 trip to New Orleans. The five injured Pelicans already listed as out for Wednesday’s meeting combined to score 94 points on Nov. 17.

3, 5: Rankings among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency for Denver and New Orleans, respectively, making them two of the league’s elite squads at that end of the floor. The Nuggets average 113.3 points per 100 possessions (via NBA.com), placing them slightly ahead of the Pelicans (113.1). The major difference between the squads – and a prominent reason Denver has improved this season, while New Orleans has regressed – is that the Nuggets are No. 10 in defense, while the Pelicans are 26th. For New Orleans to make a push back into serious playoff contention, it will need many more performances like Tuesday’s at Toyota Center, where the host Rockets shot just 39.6 percent from the field. Incidentally, last season New Orleans was 14th in defense, while Denver placed 23rd, nearly a complete flip compared to the two clubs’ current ratings.

5: Denver’s current non-playoff drought, which is tied with the Lakers for the third-longest in the Western Conference (Sacramento has gone 12 seasons without a postseason berth, Phoenix eight). At 34-15 and in second place in the West standings, the Nuggets appear to be a lock to bring their streak to an end, while none of the other aforementioned clubs can say the same (the Lakers are two games behind the eighth-place Clippers, while Sacramento is 2.5 games back and Phoenix is well out of contention). Denver has endured two consecutive near-misses, including in ’17-18, when the Nuggets weren’t knocked out of the race until a Game 82 loss in Minnesota. Two seasons ago, Denver finished one game behind No. 8 Portland. Star center Nikola Jokic has led the way, listed at No. 6 on NBA.com’s most recent MVP Ladder.