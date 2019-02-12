Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Magic at Pelicans (2/12/19)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Orlando and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

2.0, 5.5: Games out of eighth place for Orlando and New Orleans in their respective conferences. Despite sporting identical 25-32 records, the Magic and Pelicans are in drastically different positions in terms of having a realistic chance to make the playoffs. There are few better comparisons between the depth of the Eastern and Western Conference than the fact that No. 8 in the East is 26-29 Detroit, while in the West, 30-26 Sacramento and the 31-27 Clippers are tied for the final playoff position. New Orleans’ overall record is also reflected in the competitiveness of the NBA’s conferences – the Pelicans are 15-21 against the West, but 10-11 vs. the East. Orlando’s splits are even more drastic, with the Magic at a solid 18-15 when facing the East, but just 7-17 against the West. Monday’s matchup is the first of the season between Orlando and New Orleans.

12, 23: Rank among the 30 NBA teams for New Orleans and Orlando, respectively, in net rating. There are a wide range of statistics one could point to that indicate the Pelicans should not be seven games under .500, but this may be the most telling. On the basis of points per 100 possessions scored and allowed, New Orleans has been a better squad in 2018-19 than even San Antonio (32-26), the Clippers (31-27), Dallas (26-30), Minnesota (26-30), the Lakers (28-28) and Sacramento (30-26), all teams currently ahead of the Pelicans in the West standings. Perhaps the most damaging aspect of NOLA’s season has been an ability to win close games, which is reflected in its 11-23 record in clutch situations (as defined by NBA.com). The Pelicans have the league’s fourth-worst clutch winning percentage (32.4, with a mark of 11-23), ahead of only a trio of teams that have struggled mightily in all situations, New York (26.9), Phoenix (30.0) and Chicago (31.0).

22: Kenrich Williams rank among all NBA players since Jan. 30 in three-point percentage (minimum 15 made three-pointers). The rookie from TCU is shooting 41.0 percent during a recent six-game stretch, connecting on 16 of his 39 attempts, sandwiching him between prolific shooters Terrence Ross (41.5) and C.J. McCollum (40.9). Williams is one of 31 NBA players who’ve drained at least 15 treys during this timeframe. Darius Miller is the only other Pelican on the list, going 17 of 49 since Jan. 30 (34.7 percent, which ranks No. 28 in the group).