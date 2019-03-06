Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Jazz at Pelicans (3/6/19)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Utah and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

1: New Orleans ranking among the 30 NBA teams since the All-Star break in assists per game (28.9). Over their seven games played during that span, the Pelicans have a 33-assist game in a win over the Lakers, a 37-assist outing in defeat at the Lakers, as well as 35 assists Monday in a come-from-behind victory on Utah’s home floor. The unselfish approach has helped make New Orleans tied for the fifth-highest scoring team (119.0 ppg) since the midseason hiatus, a ranking that would be even better if Atlanta (first, 125.9 ppg since All-Star) and Chicago (tied with NOLA for fifth, 119.0) had not played a quadruple-overtime game last week, with final scores for both in the 160s. New Orleans point guard Elfrid Payton is fourth in the NBA in assist average since the All-Star break at 8.9, while fellow backcourt starter Holiday is No. 19 at 6.6. From the frontcourt, Julius Randle has contributed in the category at 3.3 apg in the Pelicans’ seven post-break games.

5, 6: New Orleans rankings among the 30 NBA teams since Jan. 28 in clutch time and fourth quarters, respectively, as measured by net rating. Jrue Holiday noted after Monday’s comeback win over Utah that the Pelicans have done a much better job closing games lately than they did earlier in the 2018-19 regular season. The numbers verify Holiday’s statement. Over the past five weeks of basketball, the Pelicans are fifth in clutch time, via NBA.com, with a net rating of plus-16.0, as well as third in clutch defensive rating (just 91.0 points allowed per 100 possessions). Contrast that to all New Orleans games played through Jan. 27, when the Pelicans were 30th in clutch net rating (minus 22.8), while also last in clutch offense (88.0 points scored per 100 possessions). Meanwhile, in fourth quarters only since Jan. 28, New Orleans is the NBA’s sixth-best club with a net rating of 7.6 points, as well as sixth in fourth-quarter defensive rating (104.2). The Pelicans are 8-8 overall during this span, making their clutch-time and fourth-period success even more critical to securing wins.

47-16: Utah’s combined record in the “official” second halves of the past two regular seasons. The Jazz were just 17-24 midway through the 2017-18 campaign, but then went 31-10 in the second half, en route to a No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, where they knocked off fourth-seeded Oklahoma City and advanced to the semifinals, as did No. 6 New Orleans (first-round sweep over Portland). The ’18-19 season has unfolded similarly for the Jazz, partly due to an unfavorable early home/road slate, going 20-21 in the first 41 games, but 16-6 since then. In other words, Utah has gone a combined 37-45 in the first halves of these past two seasons, but is the equivalent of a 61-win team in the second halves of the same campaigns. Since Jan. 9, which was Utah’s 42nd game of ’18-19, guard Donovan Mitchell has averaged 28.2 points, making him the NBA’s sixth-leading scorer during that span, behind only James Harden, Paul George, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns. Over that 22-game stretch for Utah, Mitchell has averaged slightly more points than Giannis Antetokounmpo (27.8) and Stephen Curry (27.6), among other prolific scorers.