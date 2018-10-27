Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Jazz at Pelicans (10/27/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Utah and New Orleans (6 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

8: Rank in defensive efficiency for Utah (103.9 points allowed per 100 possessions, via NBA.com). The challenge for the Jazz in a Western Conference showdown Saturday will be to try to slow down New Orleans’ No. 1-ranked offense, which is generating 120.1 points per 100 possessions (Portland is in second place at 117.6). By Jazz standards, their early-season defensive performance has actually been a drop-off from 2017-18, when the Northwest Division squad led the NBA in defense, giving up just 102.9 points per 100 possessions. Six different Pelicans are averaging double digits in scoring, including all five starters and reserve Julius Randle (17.5 ppg, third on New Orleans, behind Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic).

19: Successful three-point shots allowed by New Orleans against Brooklyn on Friday, the most the Pelicans have given up early in ’18-19 and more than the opponent made in all but four games last season. Perimeter defense will be an emphasis for New Orleans while facing Utah, a team that drilled 19 treys in a game vs. Golden State on Oct. 19. Small forward Joe Ingles has been red-hot during the first week-plus, connecting on 50 percent of his 30 three-point attempts. Donovan Mitchell is Utah’s highest-volume shot-taker from deep, launching 38 treys in just four games. Overall, the Jazz (37.8 percent) are 13th in the NBA in three-point percentage, while the Pelicans are fifth at 39.8 percent.

1, 5: Individual ranks in the NBA in shot-blocking for Davis and Utah’s Rudy Gobert. With more teams drifting further out to the perimeter to launch three-pointers at a greater frequency, it’s getting more difficult for bigs to rack up prolific block numbers, but Davis is averaging 3.75, nearly a full block ahead of second-place Lakers center JaVale McGee (2.80). A regular near the top of the NBA’s block leaders, Gobert is averaging 2.25 blocks. Team-wise, New Orleans is fourth in blocks (6.5 bpg) and benefits from contributions in this area from several other players, unlike Utah, which ranks No. 22 (4.8 bpg) and gets nearly half of its swats from its 7-foot-plus center.